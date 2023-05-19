NICD confirms detection of 2 cases of diphtheria in SA

Medical scientists said diphtheria is an uncommon but a vaccine-preventable serious infection

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has detected two cases of diphtheria in the country.

According to confirmed laboratory tests, the first case is an adult in KwaZulu-Natal and the second case is a child in the Western Cape.

NICD medical scientists said diphtheria is an uncommon but a vaccine-preventable serious infection. The scientists further said it is caused by a toxin producing a bacterium known as Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

The toxin may cause difficulty in breathing, heart rhythm problems and even death.

South Africa has two cases of Diphtheria. It is a bacterial infection that spreads through droplets. Symptoms include sore throat, fever and swollen glands. Anyone with symptoms and suspected cases should seek medical attention. For info call 0800 029 999 https://t.co/3Y2xYwCCj0 pic.twitter.com/VfbEIoE3eD ' Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 18, 2023

Health department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, has urged the public not to panic.

"The bacteria spreads from person to person, usually through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing. The symptoms of diphtheria include sore throat (with the formation of a membrane on the tonsil and throat), and swollen glands in the front of the neck. Close contacts of known cases are at increased risk of infection."

Mohale said close contacts of cases are at risk of infection.

"Routine diphtheria vaccination is part of the childhood vaccine programme and parents are encouraged to get their children vaccinated. The vaccine should be given to all children as part of the routine vaccines in the first year of life. Booster doses at the age of 6 and 12 years should also be given. Catch up vaccination is possible if doses have been missed."