Nastassja Jansen's attorney insists she wasn't involved in Thabo Bester's escape

JOHANNESBURG - The attorney of eight accused in the escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has argued that his client was not involved in assisting him to escape.

Gary Botha representing former G4S employee, Nastassja Jansen, claims she had no knowledge that it was Bester who walked out of prison dressed in a G4S uniform last year.

Botha was cross-examining the State’s witness, an investigating officer, in the case.

Jansen, who was in charge of opening and closing certain doors electronically at the facility, is applying for bail alongside four other former G4S employees in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday.

Nastassja Jansen’s attorney said that even if his client did open certain doors to allow Bester to walk out of prison, she would have not known it was him.

This as Bester was disguised in a G4S uniform rather than the sky-blue outfit that inmates wear at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Botha attempted to deflect his client’s involvement, despite her being on duty on the morning that Bester escaped.

Botha mentioned two other G4S employees who could have been involved.

“It is my instruction from applicant number five that Thembinkosi Dondolo and Derrick de Clerk could also open doors from their cellphones and computers.”

Dondolo and De Klerk have neither been arrested nor named as people of interest in the case.

The bail application continues.