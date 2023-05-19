Lamola's dept looks to operationalise Mangaung prison after ditching G4S

The Mangaung Correctional Centre contract with security firm G4S was terminated immediately, following the escape of notorious murderer and rapist Thabo Bester last year.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola defended government's public-private partnership to run two of the country's 243 prisons, saying there were benefits.

Opposition parties slammed Lamola for outsourcing the running of the prisons in the Free State and Limpopo.

While the Mangaung Correctional Centre contract with security firm G4S was terminated immediately, following the escape of notorious murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, the other wouldn't be renewed only after 2027.

During Thursday's debate on the budget of this department, Lamola said his department was working on a plan to take over the Bloemfontein facility in two months' time, which included the vetting of staff.

The Justice and Correctional Services minister said the department was in the best position it ever was.

The country’s prisons are self-sustainable in food production, following the termination of the state capture catering contract with Bosasa, and prison breaks are at their lowest ever level.

Lamola said the G4S management contract for the Mangaung facility had its benefits.

“The positive is that they are leaving us with infrastructure that can take 2,900 inmates. We can’t throw the baby out with the bath water. What we need to deal with now, is how we operationalise the centre.”

Lamola said overcrowding in prisons was a result of government not being able to build enough facilities to match the conviction rate.