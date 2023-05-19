Khumalo says shock prevented her from calling police after Meyiwa shot

Zandi Khumalo, the sister to Kelly, is back on the witness stand in the Pretoria High Court where five men are being tried for the former Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder.

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness who is testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said she had a mental block and couldn’t call police after the football star was shot.

She is among those who were present when Meyiwa was shot at her home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Khumalo told the court that after she heard three gunshots from the bathroom where she was hiding, she saw Meyiwa running from the kitchen into the dining room and falling between the couch and a TV stand.

She said that once she came out of the bathroom, she saw Meyiwa bleeding and then she looked for her phone which she had hidden in the sofa.

"I took my cell phone and given the fact I was shocked or nervous during that time, I couldn't even recall a number that I could punch into the cell phone."

The last two witnesses to take the stand have been asked repeatedly by the defence why they did not try to call the police or an ambulance.

Khumalo said that she ran out to her neighbour Maggie Phiri’s house.

Her testimony continues.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Zandi says she told maPhiri to call the police or ambulance. She asked what happened, Zandi says she told her that there was a robbery and Senzo was shot. maPhiri said she can’t think straight, she told Nthabiseng to call the police. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2023