Karpowership given green light to produce gas-to-power at 3 SA ports

The national transport department has announced it has granted Karpowership access to three ports of Ngqura, Richards Bay and Saldanha Bay for a period of 20 years.

CAPE TOWN - Turkish powership operator, Karpowership, has been given the go-ahead to produce gas-to-power at three South African ports.

The national transport department has announced it has granted Karpowership access to three ports of Ngqura, Richards Bay and Saldanha Bay for a period of 20 years.

ALSO READ:

• SA to purchase emergency power to keep the lights on, says Mashatile

• Ramokgopa says power ships will form part of SA's emergency energy procurement

Department spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said that the Transnet National Ports Authority was consulted and has supported the approval of the application.

"The approval is in line with the National Ports Act number 12 of 2005, which gives powers to the minister to approve applications of this nature."

Msibi said that the minister gave the Transnet National Ports Authority leeway to make necessary decisions to implement this directive.

This includes considering the safety measures and the practical execution of this directive.

"The minister considered the application in terms of National Ports Act Section 79, which looks at safeguarding the national security of the country and to discharge the international obligations of the republic."