IFP says by-election wins in KZN a positive sign ahead of 2024 polls

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said that winning several by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal was a positive indicator for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

While briefing the media about its state of readiness ahead of next year’s polls, the party highlighted that it wanted to take over the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government from the African National Congress (ANC).

In the 2021 local government polls, the IFP saw significant growth in the province as the ANC’s numbers dwindled.

Following victory at several municipalities in the 2021 local government elections in KwaZulu-Natal, the party said that its sights were now set on next year’s election.

Party secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo said that the ground was fertile for victory.

“The IFP continues to make great strides in by-elections. With each by-election we have contested, we either dislodge the ruling party or make visible in-roads in areas where the IFP did not have support before."

The party is set to hold its policy conference between August and September this year.