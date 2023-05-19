IFP's 'strongest brand' Buthelezi to remain face of the party ahead of 2024

The party told journalists at a media briefing on Friday that its members must respect the decision to wear t-shirts with the face of its President Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi for the 2024 general elections.

There’s been widespread criticism over this instruction following a leaked memo from IFP's secretary general Siphosethu Ngcobo instructing members to adhere to it and to stop wearing regalia bearing party president Velenkosini Hlabisa‘s face.

Ngcobo said the party’s intention was misconstrued.

The party said Buthelezi had no say in its decision to use his image as the face of its campaign ahead of next year’s polls.

However, the secretary general pointed out that Buthelezi's brand remains strong.

“Nobody will deny that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is the IFP’s strongest brand. Due to his legacy and commitment to moral and ethical leadership, the IFP continues to grow.”