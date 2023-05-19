Govt concerned about impact of load shedding on state security

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the continued energy crisis posed a serious threat, not only to critical infrastructure but also the lives of ordinary citizens.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has raised concerns about the impact load shedding has on the state's security.

Ntshavheni delivered the State Security Department's budget vote earlier on Friday.

She said the combination of criminal elements and load shedding could lead to an unstable environment, where there could be a revolt against the government.

Ntshavheni's comments come days after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign over the power crisis and avoid an insurrection.

Minister Ntshavheni said a negative impact on Eskom's operations greatly threatens the country's economic security.

"The combination and effect of these negative factors have the potential to lead to a socially and politically unstable environment, by making communities and civil society at large susceptible to mobilisation against the government by elements with nefarious agendas."

Ntshavheni further said the country's security structures have identified threats to Eskom and measures were now in place to ensure that there was energy security.

She said the establishment of the national energy crisis committee has yielded positive results in identifying focus areas at Eskom and protecting the power utility's infrastructure.