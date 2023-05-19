Energy expert points out benefits of Karpowership energy

Despite opposition to fossil fuel exploration, government is moving ahead with Karpowership as an option to feed South Africa's energy needs.

Energy expert, Ruse Moleshe, sees the benefits: "Right now we have supply constraints and we have demand that is outstripping supply, so any additional capacity would be helpful and from a cost point of view, the cost of unserved energy in the economy is relatively high."

Moleshe added that the cost of bringing Karpowership energy online would be mitigated.

"We need additional capacity, in particular, capacity that is flexible, that is not going to be intermittent, that will be reliable, to ensure that we have security of supply in the country. That we need."

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has this week reaffirmed government's desire for gas and petroleum exploration, despite being dragged to court over the matter.