Emotional Khumalo recalls Meyiwa's last moments as they rushed him to hospital

Zandile Khumalo is back on the witness stand testifying in the trial against five men accused of murdering the footballer in a robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness currently testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told the Pretoria High Court that she felt the footballer’s body go cold as they rushed him to hospital.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

Zandile Khumalo is the State’s fourth witness to take the stand.

A teary-eyed Khumalo told the court how she kept talking to the wounded Meyiwa as they were rushing him to the hospital.

"Senzo, Senzo, stay alive, keep your eyes open. We are just about to arrive at the hospital."

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Zandi says they were taking turns applying pressure on the wound.



She says Kelly was speeding.



Zandi says as they were approaching the traffic lights near Botshelong she was touching Senzo's face saying



"Senzo, Senzo open your eyes we are almost there" ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial

Zandi is shaking a she says this.



She says when she touched his chest she could feel that the temperatures on his body were not the same. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2023

At this point, State advocate, George Baloyi, asked for a quick adjournment to allow Khumalo some relief but the matter reconvened moments later.

Khumalo said that while they were in the car, she touched Meyiwa's abdomen and chest.

"I remember, I placed my hand on the abdominal area and I could tell that the body temperature was now decreasing."

Khumalo has continued her testimony in an emotional state, with a tissues nearby and tears in her eyes.