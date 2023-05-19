DA calls on GP Human Settlements to attend to Lenasia South water outage

Lenasia South residents say they have not had water for the past three days, with no communication from officials on when the issue will be resolved.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Lenasia South have been left without water for three days saying there has been no communication from officials as to when their supply will be restored.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said residents of the Waterworks area have been left with no viable water alternatives.

It said community members have had to travel to neighbouring areas to ask for the basic need.

The party has called on Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile to attend to the matter immediately as it’s hampering residents' livelihood.

“The neglected residents do not have access to proper sanitation and the roads are in a terrible state," the DA's Evert du Plessis.

"The residents of the area have been left with no choice but to travel to nearby areas to collect water from potholes. This is undignified and a health hazard, water is life, depriving residents of water is unconstitutional.”