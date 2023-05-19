DA accuses Parly of covering up allegations that SA supplied arms to Russia

This after the acting Speaker of Parliament Lechesa Tsenoli denied the party's urgent request for the claims made by the United States to be debated in the National Assembly.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Parliament of covering up allegations that the country supplied arms to Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.

Tsenoli told the DA that while the allegations were serious, they remained speculative.

However, party leader John Steenhuisen said that the claims by Ambassador Reuben Brigety had profoundly damaged South Africa's reputation across the globe.

Steenhuisen said that the denial came as no surprise.

"The ANC speakers and presiding officers have decided to protect the executive and shield them from accountability. This is exactly what they did during the Nkandla scandal and exactly what they did in the years that the Zondo Commission exposed."