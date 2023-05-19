Court hears about Kelly Khumalo's final moment with Senzo Meyiwa at hospital

Zandile Khumalo, Kelly’s sister, has been testifying in the trial against five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain.

JOHANNESBURG - A State witness has taken the Pretoria High Court into the final intimate moments that Kelly Khumalo shared with her lover, football star, Senzo Meyiwa.

Zandile Khumalo, Kelly’s sister, has been testifying in the trial against five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot at the Khumalo home in October 2014 in what’s believed to have been a robbery gone wrong.

Between shedding tears and taking pauses to dry her eyes, Zandi Khumalo detailed the moment that her mother broke the news of Meyiwa’s death to them, together with a doctor, at the Botshelong Hospital.

She said that her sister Kelly wanted to go see Meyiwa’s body.

"She then kissed him on the forehead. She took out the earrings that he had."

Zandile said that Kelly then took another moment with Meyiwa before walking out of the room.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial



She says Kelly spoke to him a bit, and then she kissed him on the forehead. She took off his earrings and a wrist watch. She says Kelly then spoke to him more and then they left the room.



She says they went back to the others.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Zandi says they arrived and started assaulting Kelly and they pulled out her cornrows.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial Remember, Mthoko told the court that Mandisa was with him, he was certain she was not part of the fight. He said Mandisa and Kelly were actually comforting each other.

After spending her first full day on the witness stand on Friday, Zandile Khumalo will have to wait for almost an entire month to continue with her testimony as the matter has been postponed to 12 June.