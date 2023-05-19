Court grants Balwin Properties interdict against striking residents

The court interdict against residents from Munyaka Estate who were protesting being without power since Sunday restrained them from blocking any authorised activity in the building.

JOHANNESBURG - Luxury apartment group Balwin Properties was granted a court interdict against protesting residents.

Residents from Munyaka Estate in Waterfall, Midrand blocked the entrance to the building during an all-day protest over electricity on Thursday.

They were complaining that they were without power since Sunday.

Braai meat, camp chairs, and music were the order of the day as residents at the Munyaka apartments held the protest outside the building entrance.

However, the Johannesburg High Court granted the Munyaka Residents Association and Balwin Properties an interdict against the protesting residents.

High Court judge, Stuart Wilson, said that residents were restrained from preventing any authorised person from entering the building.

He said law enforcement agencies were authorised to enforce the interdict.

Meanwhile, Balwin Properties said that Eskom was busy fixing the faulty cable at the Buccleuch substation that was causing the outages.