CCTV cameras were switched off to abet Thabo Bester's escape, court hears

A former G4S CCTV technician and the third accused in the Bester escape case, allegedly switched off the CCTV cameras in the critical section of Mangaung prison on the morning of the controversial breakout.

JOHANNESBURG - More details have emerged on how convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped from prison in May last year.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday, heard that the CCTV cameras in the section of the Mangaung Correctional Centre - where Bester was detained - had been switched off on the morning of his escape.

This was revealed during the bail application of the five former G4S employees - implicated in assisting Bester to escape.

Former G4S CCTV technician and the third accused in the Bester escape case, Teboho Lipholo, allegedly switched off the CCTV cameras in the critical section of Mangaung prison on the morning of 3 May 2022.

This allowed Lipholo and his co-accused Senohe Matsoara to smuggle the body of 31-year-old Katlego Bereng into Bester’s cell, set it alight and allow the Facebook rapist to walk out of prison undetected.

Responding to a question from Lipholo’s attorney during cross examination, the State’s witness - an investigating officer in the case - said the cameras had been functioning prior to the morning of May 3.

“They were only switched off in the early hours of the morning of the 3 May 2022.”

The bail application against the five former employees continues.