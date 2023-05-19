Buccleuch residents vent frustrations over power outage at Eskom's Megawatt Park

The residents of Buccleuch say challenges for them started 2 weeks ago when power never came back after load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Sandton residents have marched to Megawatt Park over ongoing power outages as they experience an eighth day without power.

Some residents from Buccleuch in Sandton are protesting outside Megawatt Park over persistent power outages in the area. Some of the residents have not had power since Sunday @motsoere_gloria pic.twitter.com/xlDO37eog2 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 19, 2023

Residents of Buccleuch said that their challenges began two weeks ago when power was not restored after load shedding.

They say that despite efforts to reach out to Eskom for help, there had been no solution.

Buccleuch residents took to Megawatt Park waving placards and bags of rotten food to air their frustrations over the utility’s management.

Some placards written with red spray paint read: “We want power.”

Community leader Bethel Sanza said that this had been a major inconvenience for the community.

“We’ve got newborn babies, winter is approaching... it’s hard to boil water, warm up milk.”

He added that the community demanded exemption from load shedding to make up for the time spent without power.