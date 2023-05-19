Buccleuch residents to be temporarily exempted from load shedding, says Eskom

Following an eight-day electricity outage and a march to Eskom's offices, the power utility has promised Buccleuch residents that once their power is restored, lights will be kept on to examine if all substations in the area are in good condition.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has assured Buccleuch residents that once their power is restored, they will be temporarily exempt from load shedding.

The residents marched to Megawatt Park on Friday after not having electricity for at least eight days.

The utility said power would be restored on Friday.

The utility said it would keep the lights on to examine if all substations in the area are in good condition.

This is meant to address some of the challenges that technicians encountered over the weeks while trying to restore power to Buccleuch.

"The other thing why we say you will be exempted from load shedding, we'll also be doing a study to look at all those things, and while we are busy with that, obviously you won’t get load shedding," said Eskom's Velile Madlingozi.

While the timeframe of the reprieve is unclear, residents called this a victory.