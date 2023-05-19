'Biased judiciary' to blame if Ramaphosa doesn't have his day in court - Manyi

Jacob Zuma is accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact to the crimes he's accused State Advocate Billy Downer of.

JOHANNESBURG - Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi said if President Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't land up in the dock, then it will be because of "a biased judiciary".

The former president has brought a private prosecution against Ramaphosa for being an accessory after the fact to the crimes he's accused State Advocate Billy Downer of.

He is also privately prosecuting Downer and journalist Karyn Maughn over the release of his health records.

Zuma says the President failed to act on a complaint he lodged against Downer.

Ramaphosa is challenging the private prosecution and wants it thrown out for being unconstitutional.

The challenge was heard over two days this week and wrapped up on Thursday.

Manyi is adamant that Ramaphosa should have his day in the criminal court.

“The day it doesn't happen then South Africa must know we’ve got a biased judiciary, we’ve got a judiciary that decides that you are a prominent, all-important billionaire president and therefore your presence in the criminal court will impugn your stature and what have you.

"If we’ve got a judiciary that thinks that way, then he won't be there. But if we’ve got a judiciary that believes in equality before the law then he should be there.”