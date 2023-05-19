'Being gay not a crime', says Mfazwe ahead of 'Inguqu/Transformation' exhibition

'Inguqu/Transformation' is a photographic series that addresses Collen Mfazwe’s struggles as he becomes himself in today's society. The series follows the narratives of a black trans man as he navigates his way within a largely transphobic and misogynistic society.

JOHANNESBURG – Homosexuality is criminalised across most of Africa, with at least 38 countries using the law to forbid it.

Recently, Uganda's parliament passed a bill that would criminalise identifying as part of the LGBTQ+ community and compels citizens to report those who do to the authorities.

“Being gay is not a crime and I will continue saying that this law is a crime itself, and we should keep fighting for our comrades across borders to be free. We are human before our sexuality,” says transgender man Collen Mfazwe.

The 35-year-old visual artist and activist has a new body of work titled Inguqu/Transformation, which has been selected for exhibition in Nigeria.

“My series is intended as a response to the violence and misunderstandings that are around me and aims to educate those who view it. My project involves working closely with my deeper self to create visual representations that portray my experiences of violence, struggles and misunderstandings to create images that contest stereotypical views,” said Mfazwe.

In 2014, Nigeria signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act into law, which bars not only gay relationships but also any public sign of same-sex affection or membership of LGBTQ+ groups, with punishments of up to 14 years in prison.

- Uganda introduces anti-gay bill in parliament

On why he’s going to exhibit in Nigeria, Mfazwe said this to Eyewitness News: “Well I saw this opportunity online and I took my chances and my work was selected with 17 other photographers. The theme was speaking up to be heard and my work speaks about my gender transitioning. I need people to hear me and understand the transgender community.”

Inguqu/Transformation is a photographic series that addresses Collen Mfazwe’s struggles as he becomes himself in today's society. The series follows the narratives of a black trans man as he navigates his way within a largely transphobic and misogynistic society.

“I want to assist in raising awareness around issues that affect transgender persons and challenge negative perceptions and stereotypes towards transgender individuals, instill a sense of self-esteem and self-worth amongst the transgender community in SA, advance self-determination in an effort to reclaim the dignity of transgender persons.”

The visual artist has been volunteering at LGBTIQ+ NGOs, doing a lot of community work to implement change in townships and fighting for justice and equality.

Collen Mfazwe points out that for LGBTQI people in South Africa, sharing their stories always carries a risk and requires courage, saying that young, queer people are particularly vulnerable as they often do not have adequate support structures.

FILE: SA transman, photographer and activist Collen Mfazwe. Picture: Supplied.

“Today, I’m completely dedicated to the fight for human rights and dignity and I have a vast knowledge of gender-based and sexual violence in South Africa, because of these organisations.”

The activist needs assistance in getting to Nigeria to exhibit his work.

“Yes, I was invited and the organisers were clear from the beginning that they only cover the exhibition itself due to limited resources.”