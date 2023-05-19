Bail aplication of 5 ex-G4S employees accused of aiding Bester escape postponed

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The bail application for five former G4S employees accused of assisting Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from prison has been postponed to Tuesday for closing arguments.

Their attorneys cross-examined the State’s witness, an investigating officer, testifying in the case.

Two weeks ago, the State called on a member of organised crime to testify in the bail application against the five former G4S employees.

His testimony was to strengthen the State’s case in opposing bail for all five accused.

But after five appearances the accused are yet to be granted bail.

Magistrate Mohololo Khabisi: "I am of the view that we can adjourn the matter for argument only. As for judgment, I can't really bend myself that it would be subsequent to your argument."

The bail application will resume on Tuesday for closing arguments.