Tshwane mayor Brink calls for overhaul of city's revenue management system

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane executive mayor, Cilliers Brink, has called for an overhaul of the city’s revenue management system, which he said had been infiltrated by criminal syndicates.

Brink on Thursday delivered his maiden State of the City Address, where he said that the capital city is under severe financial strain.

The municipality has been unable to secure loans because it's operating on an unfunded budget and its government grants have been cut.

This means the capital city’s primary revenue comes from residents paying for municipal services.

Brink said that the municipality cannot invest in upgrading its ageing infrastructure without improving its revenue collection systems.

"Continous declines in revenue collections seem to confirm the allegations I hear when I visit communities and speak to councillors every day, of contractors demanding bribes every day for illegal connections and reconnections. The credit-control contractors doing the same. This is part of the criminal economy that still operates in our city."