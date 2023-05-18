Treasury has sent experts to assist Tshwane with financial controls - Brink

Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink said that the municipality needed all the assistance it could get after it received an adverse audit report finding for the 2021/2022 financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink said that National Treasury had sent experts to assist the administration with its books.

Brink said that the municipality needed all the assistance it could get after it received an adverse audit report finding for the 2021/2022 financial year.

He was speaking at the Tshwane council chambers on Thursday, where he gave his maiden State of the City Address.

Among the pomp and ceremony of the State of the Capital Address, Brink said that the municipality would need to tighten its belt moving forward.

Brink said that experts from National Treasury have been brought into the capital to assist with improving its internal financial controls.

He said that government would also be providing the city with an interim chief financial officer until a permanent one was hired.

"Work is also being done on a funding plan, the financial recovery plan that is so essential to making sure that our revenue matches our expenditure."

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said that the appointment of permanent senior managers in the city needed to be completed urgently.