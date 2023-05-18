Ramokgopa says power ships will form part of SA's emergency energy procurement

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that it was vital that as much additional energy be brought online to ease the load shedding burden.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has emphasised that power ships will inevitably form part of the country's emergency energy procurement.

Ramokgopa addressed the closing session of the Enlit Africa Energy Conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Ramokgopa stresses that this Winter will be challenging, but the situation will improve towards the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/jzHdHc7zgd ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2023

The minister outlined efforts made by the government so far to bring stability to the country's electricity grid.

Minister Ramokgopa said that it was vital that as much additional energy be brought online to ease the load shedding burden.

"Essentially generation mounted on the ships, it takes them on average about three months to get it on stream. We have to get those things on stream as quick as possible."

The minister highlighted that environmental requirements in the rollout of power ships would be met.

"I'm talking about power ships, I'm not talking about Karpowership as a company, but a solution. I think it's important that you know that so that we are able to reduce the stages of load shedding. There is no self-respecting country that folds its arms and watches the economy collapses when in fact there are solutions that exist."

On the issue of grid capacity expansion, Ramokgopa said that to meet projections for the next decade, Eskom needed to roll out 14,000 kilometres of power lines.