Prasa delaying process to remove illegal land occupants in Wynberg - councillor

CAPE TOWN - A Wynberg ward councillor is blaming Prasa for delaying the process to remove people illegally occupying land next to a local mosque.

More than 100 people have built shacks on the Prasa-owned land and have been living there for close to two years.

Concerns have been raised about the occupants urinating and defacating on the mosque’s walls and bringing a criminal element into the area.

Ward councillor Carmen Siebritz said plans were underway to have the occupants removed from the land, but she said that Prasa was dragging its feet.

"We are waiting on Prasa to give us a date. I can only give you a date once Prasa gives us a date for that operation. Remember, we cannot initiate anything on their land. They need to give us the go-ahead or approach us, even though we have extended our assistance to them."

Meanwhile, one of the occupants, Marlin Bolander, said that they had not been told when they were going to be moved.

"We as a community here, this thing upset us, because for them to move us from here, they have to keep us up to date. They have to let us know a week or a month before the time because there's nowhere that we can go."

Prasa spokesperson Zino Mihi said that the rail agency had been meeting with stakeholders and would respond with a plan soon.