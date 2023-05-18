Off-duty Leap officer, 2 other men shot dead in Crossroads

An off-duty Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officer and two other men have been shot dead in Crossroads, Philippi.

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officer and two other men have been shot dead in Crossroads, Philippi.

City Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said that details of the incident at this stage were still sketchy, but a full statement would be released to the media soon.

"It's in Crossroads, Sonwabile Drive. Three men shot dead, two inside the vehicle and one behind the vehicle. It was a Polo. One of the people is an off-duty Leap officer, declared deceased at the scene. He was deployed in Mitchells Plain and our staff are on scene."

Smith said that the officer's name would be divulged once his family was informed of his death.