Meyiwa murder trial: Hidden witness’ social media onslaught examined

The concealed witness, a public figure, delayed the main trial when she objected to her testimony being broadcasted live by the media, citing that it could put her life in danger.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said its witness was responding to a social media onslaught against her over the past few days.

The main trial was delayed in the Pretoria High Court due to the witness' objection to her testimony being broadcast live by the media.

She argued that as a public figure, her life might be in danger if her testimony was aired live.

Five men are standing trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain in October 2014.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela pointed out to State advocate George Baloyi how the concealed witness was concerned about her testimony being subject to scrutiny on social media, but was continuing to tweet and respond to messages on her personal platforms.

“There was an onslaught against her on social media and she was merely defending herself against such,” said Baloyi.

However, Judge Maumela did not accept his explanation.

“She is saying when there is an onslaught on social media, ‘I can defend myself’ [but] at the same time, she is saying, ‘there may be an onslaught against me when testifying, but for that I want the court to defend me’.”

The lawyer representing the media, Dan Rosengarten, also pulled recent social media posts from the witness and referenced some where she hurled insults at people, arguing that nothing proved she feared for her life.