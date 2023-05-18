Justice for Senzo: Zandile Khumalo explains why she continued with testimony

Khumalo’s bid to stop the live broadcast of her testimony failed in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday morning where five men are standing trial for the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Kelly Khumalo’s sister, Zandile, said that she had chosen to continue with her testimony on Thursday because she wanted justice for slain football star, Senzo Meyiwa.

Khumalo was among those in the house when the football star was killed in October 2014.

On Thursday morning. the court ruled that she failed to prove how she would be prejudiced by the audio of her testimony being broadcast live.

Almost four days after she was initially expected to take the witness stand, Zandile Khumalo has finally taken the oath and has started giving her version of events.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Khumalo is sworn in.



She tells the court that she understands the judgement against her and she considered appealing but she has chosen to proceed because she does not want anymore delays in the matter. She wants justice for Senzo. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2023

She said that appealing the ruling against her was an option.

"Because I wanted the matter to proceed and not for time to be wasted. At the same time, as I am standing here, I also want Senzo to get justice."

As it stands, only the audio of Khumalo’s testimony is being broadcast live.

She has started detailing the events of 26 October 2014, the day that Meyiwa was killed.