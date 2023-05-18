Illegal dumping in stormwater system biggest contributor to flooding - CoCT

The City of Cape Town’s Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, has urged the communities to not dump their waste illegally.

CAPE TOWN - With winter fast approaching so is the risk of flooding in scores of communities across Cape Town.

The city's Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, has urged residents to refrain from illegally dumping their waste.

He said that illegal dumping was still the number one reason why the stormwater system could not cope following heavy rains, leaving many communities waterlogged each year.

Quintas said that the depots had found everything from televisions, building rubble, bags of sand and tyres, to actual manhole covers in the system.

The disposal of cooking oil, grease and fats into the stormwater system also results in a hard sludge that acts as a cork blocking up critical drainage and causing flooding.

"We have completed most of the planned clean-up operations ahead of winter now, but I have been told that in some areas, communities have already started dumping in the stormwater infrastructure a day after cleaning operations were initiated. This is very disheartening and needs to stop, as system abuse remains our biggest contributor to localised flooding."