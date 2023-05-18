Gun Free South Africa calls on SAPS to destroy confiscated firearms faster

This call comes after the Western Cape Police Oversight Department revealed that over 700 firearms, confiscated in the first quarter of 2023, have still not been destroyed.

CAPE TOWN - Gun Free South Africa is calling on the police service to destroy confiscated firearms sooner than is currently being done.

It says the safety of vulnerable South Africans must be prioritised.

This call comes after the Western Cape Police Oversight Department revealed that over 700 firearms, confiscated in the first quarter of 2023, have still not been destroyed.

The firearm advocacy group’s Adele Kirsten says guns awaiting destruction shouldn't be kept in storage for too long.

"Gun Free South Africa has repeatedly called on SAPS and on the national commissioner, in particular, to prioritise establishing a suitable and dedicated site for firearms destruction in the Western Cape."

She adds transporting firearms to Pretoria for disposal is an added risk.

However, police spokesperson, Andre Traut, explains that there's a legal process in place, which must be followed before guns can be destroyed.

"Once the police investigation and due processes, which can also include a court procedure, have been concluded, a confiscated firearm is forfeited to the state. It is only then the firearm can be destroyed. In terms of the Firearms Act, this process must be finalised within six months of the forfeit date."