Fawu backs Sars' regulations to install CCTV at tobacco plants

These regulations were first introduced as a way to limit products leaked to illicit tobacco market.

JOHANNESBURG - The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) has thrown its weight behind South African Revenue Service (Sars) regulations that give the tax authority power to install CCTV cameras at tobacco plants.

The contentious regulations were gazetted as parts of plans to limit products leaked to the illicit tobacco market that sees Sars bleed billions of rands in tax every year.

The regulations are under heavy scrutiny by local manufacturers who want the courts to set them aside.

But the union's deputy general secretary Vuka Chonco said the union would lobby for the regulations.

"The whole initiative of these cameras, if they are there for the purpose of monitoring the goods and not the jobs, contributes to saving jobs because if there are lots of products that are coming in illegally, they contribute to retrenchments at the end of the day where bosses are claiming that they cannot compete in the market."

The union has met with the Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association - which is opposed to the regulations - to discuss concerns that surveillance collected by Sars will land up in competitors’ hands.

Chonco said the industry should agree on common cause.

"FAWU is interacting with all members in the industry and to get their perspective designed so that we able to formulate our own position to protect the jobs of our members.

"We will interact with BAT [British American Tobacco] as well, we will with other small businesses in the industry. In the main is to access information about their version, with regards to how they perceive these initiatives by Sars. Is it effective, is it not effective?"