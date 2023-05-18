Families of boys allegedly raped by ANC councillor want him imprisoned for life

The families said it would be an injustice to the victims if the accused was granted bail.

Warning: This story contains graphic details of child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of the boys who were allegedly raped by an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in North West called on the Orkney Magistrates Court to impose a tough punishment.

The councillor made his second appearance in court on Wednesday, facing multiple charges of statutory rape, among others.

He was arrested after videos of him allegedly raping a 15-year-old boy circulated on social media earlier in May.

Folding the cloth that she was using to wipe her tears, the aunt to one the teenagers said she couldn't bear the sight of the councillor as he walked inside the courtroom.

She described to Eyewitness News that the moment she laid her eyes on the accused, she felt as if he were not remorseful.

“We as a family, we are saying this man should stay in prison for the rest of his life until the day he dies.”

While the councillor will return to court in June, the families have urged the National Prosecuting Authority to oppose bail.