Denosa calls for heads to roll over Gauteng healthcare workers' unpaid salaries

More than 1 000 healthcare workers in Gauteng were not paid their April salaries.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has called for heads to roll after more than 1 000 healthcare workers in Gauteng were not paid their April salaries.

These are healthcare workers who were roped in by the Provincial Health Department to assist hospitals during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Gauteng Health Department has blamed administrative issues for the delay in payments.

READ: ‘We have families to feed’: Over 1,000 GP healthcare workers unpaid since April

Denosa provincial secretary Bongani Mazibuko said many healthcare workers cannot survive missing a pay cheque.

"It is unacceptable that this will happen, and I think it comes down to the one thing that we keep reiterating as Denosa is that when these things happen there is no consequence management on the part of the department."

A healthcare worker who anonymously spoke to Eyewitness News said they feel let down by the government.

"Something is wrong with our government. There is no communication. I was speaking to one of the nurses... she was crying, she told me she doesn’t have money for fuel, and she is expected to come to work. How do you expect her to focus and do her work if she is not getting paid?"

The Gauteng Health Department has apologised, and said the matter would be resolved in two weeks.