DA says hate crimes and speech bill too wide, Justice says bill is clear on hate

The bill is aimed at addressing racism, sexism, homophobia, and xenophobia and makes hate speech offences punishable by the courts.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been differing views on the new Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said the bill is too wide and leaves the courts to interpret the way forward.

“My big objections with this bill are that some of the concepts, especially harm and hate, are so broadly defined it leaves it open for interpretation by the courts, or are not defined at all,” said DA member of Parliament (MP) George Michalakis.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services John Jeffery disagreed, saying the bill is very clear on hate and what constituted hate speech, and those guilty of serious offences would be punished.

"If somebody says something that ends up inciting, although it's difficult to prove incitement, the deaths of a number of people - a xenophobic attack, for example, there should be heavier penalties for that, but it’s for the courts who are going to decide who gets that."