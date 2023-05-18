CT property agent still hopeful of finalising sale of Guptas' Constantia mansion

The transfer of the property has been scuppered by an interdict granted two weeks’ ago by the Free State High Court to a Gupta-owned company.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town property agent charged with disposing of the Guptas' Constantia mansion said he remains hopeful that the sale will eventually be finalised despite attempts to stop the transfer to an interested buyer.

The transfer of the property has been scuppered by an interdict granted two weeks ago by the Free State High Court to a Gupta-owned company.

An offer of R22 million has been made by a foreign national living in South Africa for the dilapidated property located in one of the city’s prime residential areas.

The Guptas’ six-bedroom house, situated on more than 8,000 square metres of prime Cape Town real estate, went on sale in January.

It forms part of seized assets the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) believes to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

Despite the recent court interdict, property agent Richard Hardie says the prospective buyer remains interested in acquiring the property.

"Obviously it’s our aim to get the property transferred, so we are doing the best from our side to get it to the point where we can get it transferred, but at the moment, we are stuck."

The Investigating Directorate (ID) said it can't appeal the ruling by the Free State High Court, because it was not cited in the matter.

However, spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, said that the NPA was considering launching a review of the judgment but no decision has yet been taken.