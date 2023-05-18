CT mayor wants Ramaphosa to address train commuters on rail devolution plan

The call comes after Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga this week stated there are no plans to hand over any passenger rail operations to local governments.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants the president to personally address train commuters on whether the metro can take over the rail network.

The call comes after Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga this week stated there were no plans to hand over any passenger rail operations to local governments.

The mayor said this was a complete U-turn, especially since the National Rail Policy White Paper was approved by the Cabinet last year.

The devolution of rail operations to metros has been discussed in Parliament and is now up for public comment.

It's part of a process to change laws around who controls train services.

Hill-Lewis said that a commitment had already been made in Parliament to establish a devolution strategy in 2023.

"Is it true that the Cabinet has made a U-turn on its stated policy of devolving passenger rail down to capable metros and in so doing abandoning millions of commuters who desperately need an affordable, safe, and reliable train service?"

The mayor added that if rail operations were handed to the city, it would sustain 150,000 fifty jobs and add R11 billion to the metro's fiscus every year.