CT family frustrated with slow pace of justice for daughter's 2017 murder

CAPE TOWN - A grieving family has criticised the slow pace of justice in a femicide dating back six years.

Thirty-three-year-old Yeshnee Kuni's boyfriend is accused of dousing her with a flammable substance and setting her alight at their Burgundy Estate home on Women's Day in 2017.

She died in hospital three days later.

Silvum Kuni said that the case against his daughter's alleged killer was meant to resume in the Western Cape High Court this week but the matter was again postponed, this time to 5 June.

A copy of court documents concerning the late Yeshni Kuni, who was allegedly doused in fuel and set alight by her partner at their Bellville, Cape Town home in August 2017. Picture: Supplied

He said that six years after the tragedy, ongoing postponements had left their family feeling hopeless.

"I'm just baffled with court proceedings because it's unbelievable. She was assaulted on Women's Day in 2017 and ever since then, we are living a nightmare. We are fully aware of the pain and suffering she went through, and I don't understand the law. For us, this chapter should have been closed within a very short period of time."

Kuni's described his daughter as a bubbly and joyful person, who was always smiling.

He said that she was the livewire in their family and her death had left a huge void in their hearts.

The family is hoping and praying the trial will get underway soon so that they can work towards getting closure.