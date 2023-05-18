Court rules in favour of the media to broadcast Meyiwa trial, without visuals

The State brought the application on Monday arguing that the witness - who is a public figure - fears for her safety.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has on Thursday ruled in favour of the media on the broadcast of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

This means the media will continue with the live broadcast of the witness' audio.

The defence and the media opposed the application, and argued that there was no evidence of the witness' safety being at risk.

This is the fourth day that the main trial has been disrupted to address this application in the Pretoria High Court - where five men are standing trial for Meyiwa’s 2014 murder.

The witness is believed to have been in the house when Meyiwa was shot in what has been described as a robbery gone wrong.

In over an hour-long ruling, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela outlined how, in the application before him, the rights of the witness were pitted against the rights all others involved, including the family members of the accused, and the family and fans of Meyiwa.

“When all is said and done, the court has to ensure that the interests of justice are taken into regard and protected.”

Maumela said the witness failed to prove how she would be prejudiced by the live audio broadcast.

“The court finds that witness number one did not advance sufficient reasons to justify an order restricting both visual and audio broadcast of her evidence.”

The judge ordered that audio of her testimony be broadcasted without any visuals.

This is the same as the two witnesses who testified before her.