CoCT concerned with SAPS delays in disposing of illegal firearms

Cape Town's safety and security head, JP Smith is calling on the SAPS to speedily dispose of illegal guns in the Western Cape as moving them to a central location can be risky.

CAPE TOWN - The city's Safety and Security head, JP Smith said they were concerned about apparent delays in the destruction of illegal firearms confiscated by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He called for those guns to be disposed of in the Western Cape, as moving them to a central location is risky.

"The destruction of firearms is a centralised process which the local South African police have no control over, as these weapons have to be transported to Pretoria. This increases the risk of firearms going missing in transit or maybe illegally sold or placed in the hands of criminals which many of these firearms were ceased from as we know it's previously happening."

READ MORE:

- Parts of South Africa in the grip of deadly gun violence

- Gun Free SA lodge class actions against SAPS for negligence of illegal guns

- WC govt offers R5,000 reward for information on illegal guns

According to the Western Cape Police Oversight Department, more than 700 firearms were confiscated in the first quarter of this year.

But the city said they were still intact.

However, police spokesperson, Andre Traut said destroying confiscated firearms was not a process that happens overnight.

"Once the police investigation and due processes which can also include a court procedure have been concluded, a confiscated firearm is forfeited to the state. It is only then that the firearm can be destroyed. In terms of the Firearms Controls Act, this process must be finalised within six months of the forfeit date."

In 2016, former police colonel, Chris Prinsloo, was sentenced to 18 years behind bars for stealing and selling guns meant for destruction, to gangsters in the province.