Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital unveils new dispensary stores worth over R60m

JOHANNESBURG - The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg has unveiled a new set of dispensary stores on Thursday morning, which are worth over R60 million.

Parts of the medical facility were destroyed by a fire in April 2021, leaving crucial sections of the hospital dysfunctional.

The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg will be unveiling new dispensary stores worth over R60 million. The old dispensary section was destroyed during the April 2021 fire. It has been over two years since fire and a lot is yet to be done. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/DH5dNXi6oY ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 18, 2023

According to a police forensic report, the fire that destroyed the hospital started in one of the old dispensary rooms.

The Gauteng government has collaborated with humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers, to lead the restoration of the dispensary stores.

The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital can once again store medicine and other pharmaceuticals in a safe storage, two years since the fire destroyed critical infrastructure.

The R60 million dispensary has been equipped with fire prevention technology to limit the extent of damage that could be caused by similar incidents in the future.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said that most of the funds were spent on strengthening the fire safety measures.

“The most expensive part of this building is the fire security measures. We brought in an engineering team to make sure that every aspect is outstanding and world-class.”

However, the medical facility still has a long way to go to fully recover from the damage caused by the 2021 fire.