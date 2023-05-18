Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital staff to be trained in disaster management

The hospital suffered extensive damage from a fire last year. Hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi said that staff members would be trained by different safety personnel to avoid confusion should a disaster occur.

JOHANNESBURG - The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has announced plans to train staff members with the hope of improving the facility’s disaster management measures.

The hospital is just one of eight medical facilities which suffered extensive damage from fires in the past seven years.

On Thursday morning, the provincial health department unveiled new state-of-the-art dispensary rooms at the hospital, some of which were left guttered by a fire over two years ago.

Following the incident, the quality of fire safety measures were questioned by various health unions and political parties.

Hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi said that staff members would be trained by different safety personnel to avoid confusion should a disaster occur.

"So, they need to know that when there is a fire, what should they do, who should they call, where they should call and how to account for everybody."

She added that the hospital would now have its own disaster management committee.

"Each area has got its own fire champion and fire marshalls, and they are trained by the City of Johannesburg."

The new dispensary has been equipped with fire prevention technology.