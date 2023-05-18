ActionSA urges Brink to prioritise Tshwane's financial stability in maiden Soca

ActionSA said it expects the mayor to announce concrete plans on how the municipality aims to improve its revenue collection, service delivery, and support of formal and informal businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has called on Tshwane Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink to prioritise financial stability in Thursday's State of the City Address (Soca).

Brink will on Thursday be giving his maiden State of the City Address speech since being elected Mayor in March.

Following weeks of instability in the City of Tshwane, ActionSA calls on Mayor Cilliers Brink to prioritise stabilising the City’s finances, investing in strategic infrastructure, and supporting vulnerable communities in his State of the City Address.https://t.co/15bJDh3qn5 ' ActionSA (@Action4SA) May 17, 2023

[WATCH] This is going to be a different State of the City Address, I’m not going to be making a long list of promises or brag about past achievements. I’m going to focus on the now, the current challenges facing the City. #TshwaneSoCA2023 #MayorBrink @CilliersB pic.twitter.com/zcrvDkFC2k ' Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) May 18, 2023

The capital city has experienced political instability recently which has largely stemmed from an adverse audit report, which found that there were billions of rands and assets unaccounted for in the municipality.

ActionSA regional spokesperson Thabang Sebotsane said he expected Brink to announce concrete plans on how the municipality aims to improve its revenue collection, service delivery and support formal and informal businesses.

“As a member of the governing multi-party coalition, ActionSA will keep the Mayor accountable to ensure that firm action is taken on these key issues and that all communities receive the services they are entitled to. We remain firmly committed to the multi-party coalition."