Zuma vs Ramaphosa legal showdown set to continue in court

In January, the Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict halting the private prosecution proceedings against him by Zuma. This is pending an application that is set down for hearing on Wednesday for a final interdict.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma are set to square off in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday over the private prosecution that Zuma has instituted against Ramaphosa.

Zuma has accused the president of being an accessory after the fact.

This is in connection with the claims against state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Ramaphosa also wants the two court summonses he was issued with in December reviewed and set aside.

In addition, he wants the nolle prosequi certificates that Zuma relies on reviewed and set aside, insofar as they are “interpreted” to relate to Ramaphosa.

Among the five grounds of review that he relies on is that, according to Ramaphosa, “the purported criminal prosecution is for an ulterior motive and is frivolous and vexatious”.

He has labelled it “an abuse of court process” and is adamant there is “no valid criminal offence to be pursued with any reasonable prospects of success”.

Ramaphosa has insisted the prosecution “could not genuinely be for purposes of obtaining a criminal conviction” and is, instead, designed to “harass” him “for political ends”.