Zuma private prosecution threatens public confidence in Presidency, court told

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's legal team said that a private prosecution by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, threatened public confidence in the office of the Presidency.

Ramaphosa's review of the private prosecution got underway in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday.

The matter is related to Zuma's accusation that the president was an accessory after the fact in connection with the claims against State advocate, Billy Downer, and journalist Karyn Maughan.

But on Wednesday, Zuma argued that the president didn't have standing to bring the application in his official capacity when he was being privately prosecuted in his personal capacity.

Zuma said that State attorney, Ngwako Maenetje, didn't have the authority to represent Ramaphosa in these proceedings.

Maenetje told the court that Ramaphosa had standing as a human being and as president.

“We submit that as an individual occupying the office of president, when his human rights are threatened or breached, as he alleges, he’s got standing to institute proceedings in court to protect his rights by having the unlawful conduct declared invalid and set aside.”

Maentje said that the office of the president also had a direct interest in the potential impact of what he's termed an "unlawful" private prosecution by Zuma.

“The first impact of that private prosecution on the office of the president is that as he alleges it would result in an undue interfere with his duties of office … And the second, he alleges that the unlawful private prosecution would have an adverse impact on confidence in the republic and confidence in the office of president.”