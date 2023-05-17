WC Education dept vows to reverse learning losses caused by COVID-19

This follows a report that was released on Tuesday by PIRLS, confirming that learning losses were due to the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's Education Department vowed to continue working hard to reverse learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department noted that the results of the 2021 Progress in International Reading and Literacy Study (PIRLS) released on Tuesday, confirmed that learning losses caused by the pandemic were severe across the country.

The fact is that the real crisis is the learning crisis in SA! https://t.co/90Y6u8HNJx ' David Maynier (@DavidMaynier) May 16, 2023

The latest study revealed that 81% of grade four learners cannot read for meaning in any language - which is up from 78% in 2016.

It also found that the average Brazilian grade 4 child is three years ahead of their average South African counterpart.

Overall, however, the Western Cape scored higher than any other province in the PIRLS study.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier explained: "Nonetheless, it is very concerning that the Western Cape’s 2021 PIRLS score of 363 dropped 14 points from our 2016 score of 377. What the PIRLS results clearly confirm is that the pandemic had effectively wiped out years of gains and put the futures of our youngest learners at serious risk."