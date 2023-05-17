State to oppose Makwarela's bid to have his bail conditions relaxed

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela made his fourth appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The State said it would be opposing the application of former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela to have his bail conditions relaxed.

Makwarela made his fourth appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

He’s charged with two counts of fraud - one relating to his failure to disclose his insolvency status and the other for producing a forged court rehabilitation notice to the council.

Makwarela's lawyers said they will be making an application to have his bail conditions relaxed.

Makwarela, who is out on R10,000 bail, gave up his passport to the State as part of his bail conditions.

He is also not allowed to travel outside of Gauteng without permission and cannot speak to employees working in the Department of Justice, Tshwane city manager’s office and electoral commission.

Senior State prosecutor, Willem van Zyl, said that all these conditions needed to stay in place

The matter has been postponed to 2 June for a hearing of the application.

