Social media posts used against 'concealed' State witness in Meyiwa trial

JOHANNESBURG - Social media posts from a “concealed” State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have come back to haunt her in the Pretoria High Court.

This as a media lawyer used them to fight her application to block the broadcast of her testimony.

The witness, who is a performer and public figure, brought the application on Tuesday and the court heard arguments on Thursday.

The presiding judge will make a ruling on this on Friday morning.

"After work, I had a long afternoon nap and had a dream where we as a family decided ukuthi we don't want any media present in court when we testify, not even our voices should be heard. So we don't want to waste any more of the people's time since it says guilty, so we rather testify to the court alone. My biggest fear is that my dreams always come through."

This is one of the tweets that media lawyer Dan Rosengarten has drawn from the archives of the witness’ tweets, arguing that the witness’ application was long planned.

Rosengarten made the court aware of the witness’ latest social media posts.

"Here indeed is a picture of her standing at the lift, which I believe are the lifts in court."

Rosengarten argued that the witness’ social media posts showed no signs that she fears testifying in the presence of cameras.