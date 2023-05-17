Seri condemns raid-and-eviction programme led by Kenny Kunene in Joburg

Kenny Kunene, during his two-day stint as acting Joburg mayor, along with members of the mayoral committee issued eviction warnings to property owners leasing dilapidated buildings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) of South Africa said it was appalled by the conduct of City of Joburg councillor, Kenny Kunene, who led raid and eviction programmes in Hillbrow during his two-day stint as acting mayor.

On Monday, Kunene - along with members of the mayoral committee - issued eviction warnings to property owners leasing dilapidated buildings.

The human rights organisation said the raids were unlawful, claiming that the city did not obtain court orders before leading the eviction programme.

READ: City of Joburg must crack down on the hijacking of buildings, says Kunene

Seri said the City of Joburg under Kunene’s leadership, targeted poor people during its eviction programme.

It said the activities, where a portion of a building was demolished by a bulldozer, were illegal and condemned the attitude displayed by the political leaders.

Seri has called on the municipality to implement a comprehensive housing plan in a bid to decrease the hijacking of buildings in the metro.

Speaking to Kunene during the eviction programme, residents said that they had no choice but to occupy those dilapidated buildings.