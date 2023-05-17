Go

Senzo Meyiwa: Another day lost for arguments over live broadcast proceedings

On Monday, a witness, whose identity hasn't been revealed, brought an application to the Pretoria High Court to stop her testimony from being broadcast.

A new witness was set to take the stand on 15 May 2023, however, she has threatened not to take the stand if the matter is broadcast live. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
17 May 2023 17:02

JOHANNESBURG - Another court day has been lost in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial as lawyers have continued to argue about the live broadcast of proceedings.

As a result, there was no trial sitting on Tuesday to allow lawyers an opportunity to make formal written submissions.

The State has argued on behalf of the witness that her right to dignity and privacy were in danger.

It also said that her life may be at risk if her testimony was broadcast live because she is a public figure.

But the defence and the media have opposed this application, saying the State had brought no evidence to this effect.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has postponed the matter to Thursday.

"We shall seek to employ alternative means to prevent the problems we have from hindering progress in this matter. We aim to proceed further with this matter tomorrow [Thursday] at 10am or as soon thereafter as will be practically possible, given the circumstances."

