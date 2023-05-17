SA did not sell any arms to Russia, says Godongwana

The Minister of Finance said Treasury took the matter up in January following claims made by the US’ treasury secretary but found that no sale of weapons to Russia was approved.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said South Africa did not sell any weapons to any party involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said Treasury was alerted to claims that arms and ammunition were allegedly loaded onto a Russian cargo ship at the Simon's Town naval base in December by United States (US) treasury secretary Janet Yellen during her visit in January.

Replying to the debate on the budget vote of the National Treasury on Tuesday, Godongwana said mishandling the matter would affect South Africa's trade, investment and liquidity channels.

He added that the impact on the exchange rate was already felt.

Godongwana said reports of the country supplying weapons to Russia were misleading and instilling fear.

He said Treasury took up the matter immediately with the relevant departments in January.

According to the law, the National Conventional Arms Control Committee must approve the sale of all South African arms.

“Government has classified that no such arms sales have been approved. However, there is an inquiry by the president to determine the fullest set of facts.”

Godongwana, once again, reiterated government’s stance on the conflict, saying Ukrainians had to be treated in the same way as Palestinians.

“For the record, it should be noted that South Africa is nonaligned, and our policy is not to sell arms or ammunition to any party in the Russian-Ukraine conflict.”

He said government would work with US authorities to prevent any sanctions.