Russia-Ukraine conflict: SA appears to be siding with Russia, says expert

Dr Jakkie Cilliers from the Institute for Security Studies said South Africa's perceived stance threatens trade relations with Europe and the United States.

JOHANNESBURG - There are fears that Russia’s war in Ukraine is not close to ending with the announcement of an African peace talks mission by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa announced an initiative by him and five other African leaders to speak to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine - whom he said both accepted the idea.

Attending the a conference in Stockholm on global security, Dr Jakkie Cilliers from the Institute for Security Studies made observations about the outcomes of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said China looked set to be the bigger player in light of the conflict.

“Eventually only China will have leverage over Russia, as Russia becomes more dependent upon China for oil, exports and its economy... Russia eventually is going to be probably be the big loser in all of this.”

Cilliers said South Africa came across as choosing sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Our actions present very clear image that we have sided with Russia, and this is doing South Africa a lot of harm internationally, we are seen as partisan and having chosen sides despite the pronouncements about neutrality.”

He added that the country must be careful as trade could be affected.

“And this is now coming to threats and trade relations with Europe and the United States, and 70% of the South African economy is linked to the west. So, we need to tread very carefully in the months that lie ahead.”